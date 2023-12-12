Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

