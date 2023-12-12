Sora Investors LLC Buys Shares of 55,000 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. Universal Display comprises about 3.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sora Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Display as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 164.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Universal Display by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth $43,127,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $178.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.