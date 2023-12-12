Sora Investors LLC Invests $7.11 Million in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000. Ambarella accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,047,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.59.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $1,080,282. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

