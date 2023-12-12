Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $9.89 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,000. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 5.4% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DHI opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

