Southernsun Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 1.0% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $191.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,475 shares of company stock worth $5,088,452. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

