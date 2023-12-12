SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Decreased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 5.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $43,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.76. The company had a trading volume of 687,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,679. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

