SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $43,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

