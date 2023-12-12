Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $7.55 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 330,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after buying an additional 222,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.66. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

