Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

AMLX opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

