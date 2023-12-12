SQN Investors LP Cuts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SQN Investors LP cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,676 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up 9.6% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

Get Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.