SQN Investors LP Invests $16.70 Million in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 602,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,000. JFrog makes up 7.7% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after acquiring an additional 175,464 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $14,741,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 51.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2,590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,089,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,564,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,410. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

