SQN Investors LP Invests $9.79 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,000. Datadog comprises about 4.5% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,351,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,365,000 after buying an additional 1,044,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 324,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after buying an additional 194,253 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 98,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Datadog by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 55,041 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -956.00, a PEG ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 594,020 shares of company stock worth $62,171,245. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

