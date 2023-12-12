SQN Investors LP Sells 67,948 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SQN Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,948 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 6.7% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 299,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,775 shares of company stock valued at $33,933,156 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.8 %

CRWD stock opened at $246.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

