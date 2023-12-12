SRB Corp Buys 399 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SRB Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 0.0% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $250.41 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.78 and a 200 day moving average of $239.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.08.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

