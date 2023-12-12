SRB Corp Buys 522 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SRB Corp grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

Waters Stock Up 1.4 %

WAT stock opened at $296.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.59. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $352.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

