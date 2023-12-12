SRB Corp Buys 54 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SRB Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $965.52 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $947.88 and its 200 day moving average is $938.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.