SRB Corp Has $439,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SRB Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $543.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.23. The stock has a market cap of $502.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

