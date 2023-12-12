SRB Corp Has $448,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

