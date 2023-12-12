SRB Corp Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 989,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 149,445 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 6.4% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $108,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 391,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,955,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,172,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.