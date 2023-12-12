SRB Corp Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 116.8% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

