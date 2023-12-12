SRB Corp Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SRB Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $201.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average is $190.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.