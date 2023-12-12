SRB Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

