SRB Corp Takes $484,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,573,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,238,000 after buying an additional 713,518 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 282,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 68,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

