SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.02. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

