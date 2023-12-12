SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $27.10 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 649,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $302.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.