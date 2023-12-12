SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $239.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $762.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.57. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

