SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 128 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

