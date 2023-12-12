SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 197 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.