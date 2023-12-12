Status Market Cap Reaches $161.86 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $161.86 million and $8.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,792.33 or 1.00033281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011210 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,189,535 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,189,535.0354056 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04218468 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $8,055,954.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

