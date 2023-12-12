Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.79 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $114.09 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00174209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.25 or 0.00558296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00411903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00117097 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,594,440 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

