Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 5,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,900. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.