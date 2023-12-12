StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
