StockNews.com Downgrades Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Air Lease by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

