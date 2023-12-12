StockNews.com Downgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.22 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

NYSE:CCU opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $824.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.41 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,102,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,295,000 after acquiring an additional 193,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 724,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 150,231 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

