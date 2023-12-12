StockNews.com Downgrades Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a reduce rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.