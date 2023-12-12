StockNews.com Downgrades Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,635.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,080.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,816.59.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 15,133,323.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 2,402.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 411.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 157.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
