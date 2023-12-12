StockNews.com Downgrades Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,635.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,080.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,816.59.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 15,133,323.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 2,402.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 411.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 157.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.