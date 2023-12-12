StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AEZS
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 5.5 %
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.