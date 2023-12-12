StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $504.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 393,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 369,763 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

