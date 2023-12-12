StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $504.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.20.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
