StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 1,156,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

