Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $392.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.44. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $2,804,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

