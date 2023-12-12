SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $8.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SunPower

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWR opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. SunPower has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. Analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.