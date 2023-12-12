SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $8.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
SPWR opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. SunPower has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. Analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
