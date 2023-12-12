Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stake Trimmed by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up 6.2% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Super Micro Computer worth $98,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 310,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after acquiring an additional 305,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.5 %

SMCI stock opened at $261.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.