Sylebra Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,142 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises approximately 8.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 3.54% of Five9 worth $210,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Five9 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.26. 203,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,252. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

