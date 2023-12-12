Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $79.64 Million Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for 3.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Chegg worth $79,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,098 shares of company stock worth $191,493. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 321,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

