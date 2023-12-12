Sylebra Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,173 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises about 1.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $43,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in PDD by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of PDD by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CLSA upped their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

PDD Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

