Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 96,996 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,996 shares during the quarter. ReNew Energy Global comprises approximately 0.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

RNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of RNW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,283. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

