Sylebra Capital Ltd Takes $21.60 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,454,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,602,000. KE makes up about 0.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.12% of KE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KE by 56.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 3,258,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,296. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.



KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

