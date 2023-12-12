T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is PointState Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 482,133 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 6.7% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $278,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,156,646. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.38. 718,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,373. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $160.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

