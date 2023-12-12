Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE:TSM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $523.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

