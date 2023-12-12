Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 363 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.06. 424,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.48. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $276.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

